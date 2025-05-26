Alligator with no upper jaw leaves internet stunned: ‘How is it surviving?’

Nature has a way of surprising us in the most unexpected ways, and a recent sighting in the Florida Everglades has left the internet in utter disbelief. Wildlife photographer Lucas Cottereau shared astonishing photos and footage of an American alligator with a severely deformed face — completely missing its upper jaw. Instagram users reacted with shock after a photographer posted images of an alligator missing its upper jaw.(Instagram/herpingtime)

(Also read: ‘Totally normal day in Florida’: Barefoot man wrestles giant alligator on busy highway in viral video)

Despite the injury, the alligator appeared calm and composed. In the footage, it can be seen gliding through the water and strolling across land as though unaffected by its condition. The upper snout is entirely absent, exposing raw tissue and leaving only the lower jaw intact, with its teeth sharply protruding. The surreal images quickly went viral, garnering over 11,000 likes on Instagram and sparking a wave of reactions online.

Photographer shares rare encounter

Cottereau, who came across the reptile in March 2025, described the sighting in the caption of his Instagram post:

“Observed this American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) in the Everglades, March 2025. Its upper jaw was missing, leaving only exposed tissue and a partial snout. No signs of captivity – it was active and free-ranging. No idea how it’s managing to survive like this.”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with shock and sympathy

The comments section of Cottereau’s post was soon flooded with a range of responses — from astonishment to compassion. One user wrote, “This is one of the most unbelievable things I’ve ever seen. Nature always finds a way.”

Another questioned, “How is it eating or defending itself? This is both fascinating and heartbreaking.”

(Also read: Crocodile spotted casually roaming inside IIT-Bombay campus, Internet stunned. Video)

Others expressed a mix of wonder and concern. “Looks like something straight out of a horror movie, but it’s real. Incredible,” one said. Another added, “It seems comfortable and calm, which makes it even more surreal.”

Some expressed sympathy, with one commenting, “Poor creature, but it’s a survivor.” Another pondered the origin of the injury, asking, “Could this be a birth defect or the result of a brutal fight?”

One user even speculated on the broader implications: “Maybe we’re witnessing an extreme case of survival against all odds.”