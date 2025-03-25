Crocodile spotted casually roaming inside IIT-Bombay campus, Internet stunned. Video

A massive crocodile spotted roaming along a lakeside road on IIT Bombay’s Powai campus has left viewers shocked. The reptile, believed to have emerged from Powai Lake, was seen resting on a nearby road late on Sunday night, an animal rescuer told TOI. A massive crocodile roamed IIT Bombay’s Powai campus, leaving internet stunned. (X/@anand_ingle89)

Crocodiles are usually confined to the lake and avoid human-populated areas, making such an occurrence rare, the rescuer added.

Possible nesting instincts behind the move

Pawan Sharma, founder and president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden, suggested that the crocodile might have been a female searching for a nesting site to lay eggs.

Local residents and officials ensured the reptile remained unharmed. “It crawled back into the lake on its own,” Sharma said. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing is monitoring the situation. Officials have urged people not to panic but to stay vigilant and avoid areas where crocodiles are frequently spotted.

Similar sighting in mulund earlier

This isn’t the first time a crocodile has strayed into human habitation in Mumbai. In a separate incident, a nine-foot-long crocodile was rescued from a residential society in Mulund.

According to a wildlife welfare group, the reptile was spotted inside the Nirmal Lifestyle housing society on Sunday morning. Members of RAWW, in coordination with the forest department, conducted the rescue operation.

Sharma stated that the female Indian Marsh crocodile was safely rescued at around 6:30 am. Following a medical examination by Dr Priti Sathe and Dr Kirti Sathe, veterinarians associated with RAWW, the crocodile was declared healthy and released back into its natural habitat, , according to a Hindustan Times reporter.