Man’s relaxing swim turns into shocking crocodile encounter. Watch what happens next

A man cheerily taking a swim in a river received the worst kind of surprise when he accidentally grabbed a crocodile in the water. Shocked to see the animal, the man quickly threw it back into the water and ran away. The video gained attention online and many were shocked by the man's nearly miraculous escape from the animal without getting hurt.

In the undated clip, posted on Instagram, the man can be seen splashing water while his friend records him from their boat. The shirtless man raises his arms and cheers as he runs his hands in the water. Suddenly, he stops as he spots something the water. He bends down to grab it and emerges with a baby crocodile in his hands.

As soon as he realises what he was holding, the man flings the animal back into the water and tries to escape. Scared and screaming, he runs to get out of the water and leaps into the boat.

"Tremendous scare! Man meets a crocodile on the beaches of Media Luna while taking a bath. What began as a moment of enjoyment in nature, almost ended in tragedy for a man who was on the beaches of Media Luna. The man, who had gotten off a boat to record the beauty of the landscape and the tranquility of the waters, faced terror when, unexpectedly, he brushed against a crocodile that was about to bite him," read the caption of the video.

The video scared many social media users who were astonished by the man's close shave with the violent animal. "He thought he was going to grab a large fish. Poor guy," remarked one user.

Another said,"Congratulations to you, man. You just got another chance to live your life."

