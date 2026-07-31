Namit Das charms La Martiniere Girls' College students on his Lucknow trip: Who say's no to Lucknow?

Actor Namit Das recently spent three days in Lucknow, calling it the “best rejuvenating trip of the year”. On his work trip transforming into a much-needed break, he says, ”The visit was for work, but it turned into one of the best getaways for me in the longest time. Yaha ki aabo-hawa aapko taaro-tazaa kar deti hain.” Namit Das with the students of La Martiniere Girls College on his recent visit to Lucknow (Deepak Gutpa/HT)

Reflecting on his trip, he says, “When I was told it was a three-day stay for an event, I had to manage my dates, but I had to fix it because Lucknow ko kaun naa bolta hain? I luckily got the chance to be here after a long time, and now I am all refreshed and recharged to be back to my everyday grind.”

The actor was in the city to lead an interactive workshop with local students, an experience he found surprisingly fun. “This was after 10–12 years that I was there connecting with youngsters and teenagers directly; back then, I used to teach. The students in the city have transitioned like anything. They are very smart and much more tech-savvy. They know everything, that’s the generation that we are dealing with.”

Das adds, “They are not the ones who will run after dreams. They already know their targets, and I did get to learn a lot. Their questions were very professional and spot on. Satik baat keh ke nikal jaate hain; they don’t talk a lot, whereas we as a generation talk a lot and still mudde ki baat nahin bol paate hain.”

He also noted a growing, well-informed interest in the creative arts among the young Lucknowites. “Their inclination towards careers in creative fields like film-making and acting is so spot-on. I was surprised at how well-equipped they are, and I am sure many will be part of this field and make good careers for themselves because their minds and bodies are attuned with cameras already; it doesn’t scare them.”

Looking ahead to his own professional trajectory, Das, who was last seen in Aap Jaise Koi and Vinayak, has a busy slate. “I am waiting for a few projects to be out. I wrapped a film in May this year, and it’s in post-production,” he says. “Also, I am set to debut in the Marathi industry with an OTT show, along with another Hindi web series that will be much bigger than what I did in Aarya. Though, somewhere, I also want to go back to my music and theatre—I hope I can sneak in some time for it.”



