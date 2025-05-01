‘Totally normal day in Florida’: Barefoot man wrestles giant alligator on busy highway in viral video

A video shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has equally stunned and terrified people. It captures a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator after it wandered onto a highway in Florida. Barefoot man wrestles giant alligator on busy Florida highway. (Facebook/Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

“If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median—nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really happened,” the department wrote.

“Your #JSO joined forces with Florida Fish & Wildlife, the Florida Highway Patrol and none other than local gator-wrangling legend, the Blue Collar Brawler, to wrangle this beast off the road and keep everyone safe. Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

People posted varied remarks, from expressing their wonder to sharing how the video scared them. A few pointed out how spotting an interaction between an alligator and a man makes for a “Totally normal day in Florida.”

An individual joked, “Bruh was happier than a barefooted kid at a chocolate factory to get down and dirty with that gator.” Another joined, “So many questions… not enough hours in a day.” A third posted, “I knew he was the right guy for the job when I saw he didn’t have shoes on.” A fourth wrote, “He's barefoot because usually gators are in mud and mucky water, no sense ruining a good pair of boots. (Totally a guess). This is so Florida.”

Who is Mike Dragich?

He is a former MMA fighter and an army veteran. He also holds a license as an alligator trapper. At the time of writing this report, he had over 3.8 lakh followers on Instagram. His videos often show him capturing alligators from various parts of Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), alligators have inhabited the state’s “marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes for many centuries”. They are found in all 67 counties.

“Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if you are concerned about an alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286,” the organisation stated.

How to avoid alligator-related incidents?

As per FWC, the first thing one should do is keep one's distance when they see an alligator. The agency also reminds people not to try and feed the reptiles. As alligators are most active between dusk and dawn, it is advised to swim during daylight hours and only in designated swimming areas.