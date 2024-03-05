Horrifying moment alligator attacks zookeeper and drags her inside tank, visitor steps in to rescue
A video of an alligator attacking its handler and a man rescuing her has prompted varied responses from people. The clip has gone crazy viral again.
A horrifying moment when an alligator at a reptile centre attacked its handler was shared on social media. A clip captures how the reptile tries to drag her inside its enclosure. Thanks to one of the visitors, however, the handler was rescued.
The video is not recent and captures an incident that happened back in 2021. It is going viral again after being reshared on X.
In the video, the zookeeper is seen standing in front of the alligator when it suddenly bites her hand and pulls her into the water. At this moment, a man comes near the handler and tries to take her hand out of the reptile’s jaws but fails. He then quickly jumps into the enclosure on top of the reptile.
The handler then explains to the man and another person how to help her get out of the perilous situation. They all work together to handle the situation without anyone else getting hurt.
Take a look at this scary video of the alligator:
The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 38 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.
What did X users say about this video of the alligator?
“I’m amazed at how calm and level headed she remained. Bravo,” posted an X user. “That man has got serious guts and deserves more than just a thank you,” added another.
“I give her credit for getting in, rolling, and getting her legs around it. All to stop the death roll and her wrist from being severed. The keeper had a lucky escape. The visitor that saved her is a ‘Hero' without a cape,” joined a third. “That's not a visitor, that's a hero!” wrote a fourth.