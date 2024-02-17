 Man kisses baby alligator on face, what happens next is terrifying | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man kisses baby alligator on face, what happens next is terrifying. Watch

Man kisses baby alligator on face, what happens next is terrifying. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 17, 2024 07:22 PM IST

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” posted an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a man kissing an alligator.

You may have seen videos of people kissing dangerous animals and creatures like snakes or spiders. Joining that list is this man who kissed a baby alligator. However, the stunt didn’t turn out too well for him and it ended up with him getting bitten by the creature.

The image shows a man kissing an alligator. (Instagram/@lounatic11)

Instagram user Louis Ramirez shared the video without any caption. The clip opens to show a man looking at the camera while holding a baby alligator in his hand. He then goes on to kiss it. As soon as he plants the kiss on the alligator, it reacts and bites the man’s nose. The video ends up with him showing his blood-covered face.

Take a look at the scary video of the man getting bitten by an alligator:

The video was posted on January 30. Since then, the video has collected close to 8.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” posted an Instagram user. “Let's kiss a wild animal that is designed to eat pretty much anything it can get a hold of,” shared another. “He just kissed you back,” joked a third.

“I see the alligator smiling after he pulled it away,” joined another. “I’m kinda surprised he didn’t see it coming,” wondered a fifth. “There are hundreds of organisations that say ‘Don’t mess with wild animals’ and it’s for a reason,” wrote a fifth.

