Man kisses snake that ‘enjoys' eating other snakes, helps it shed skin

Mike Holston, an exotic animal specialist and a zookeeper, shared a hair-raising video of a snake that shows him helping the reptile. The clip captured Holston assisting the animal in shedding its skin. That’s not all, it further shows him kissing the snake. The image shows a man helping a snake shed its skin. (Instagram/@therealtarzann)

“Best caption wins. Unwrapping Christmas Presents be like,” Holston wrote as the caption of the post. The video opens to show him carefully removing the skin from the snake’s face, especially the area around its eyes. As the video continues, Holston is seen helping the reptile shed the skin of its entire body. During the process, he also plants a kiss on its head.

While replying to his own video, he also shared more about the snake. “This snake is 100% immune to venom and actually enjoys eating rattlesnakes and other snakes; it's one of its favourite meal items! It’s also the longest snake native to North America, USA. They also have a cousin called the Texas indigo snake as well as the black, yellow and Mexican cribos of South America!” he added.

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has collected more than 71.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Idk, I feel like the snake was so thankful you helped him! ‘Like thanks, bro that would have taken me days to do’,” posted an Instagram user. “New skin for 2024,” added another. “Bro unboxing a snake,” joked a third. “Ultimate definition of ‘New Year, new me’,” commented a fourth. “The coolest thing I have seen all day,” wrote a fifth.