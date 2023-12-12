Snake dangles from ceiling behind man, he continues podcast like it's no big deal

A terrifying moment when a snake appeared unexpectedly on a podcast was captured on camera. A video of the incident, shared on YouTube, shows the reptile hanging from a ceiling behind a man doing the podcast. What is even more intriguing is how the man remains extremely calm and continues with his work even after spotting the huge creature so close to him. The image shows a snake dangling from a roof. (YouTube/@The Strategy Group)

The incident happened when Andrew Ward of Regen Farmers Mutual was taking part in a podcast organised by Sydney-based strategy consultancy The Strategy Group, reports UPI. In the video, Ward is discussing greenwashing when both the show hosts interrupt him to inform him that a snake is dangling from the roof.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ward looks at the snake and says, “It’s only a carpet python”. Quite interestingly, he continues the podcast without even giving a second look at the snake.

“There's a snake behind you! Only in Australia does a large green snake drop in on your meeting discussing greenwashing and the environment,” reads the caption posted along with the video on The Strategy Group’s YouTube channel.

Take a look at this video of the snake dangling from the roof:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,000 likes.

About Carpet pythons:

According to the Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science, Carpet pythons can grow up to 4 m in length. They are known for camouflaging and are often found hidden in tree hollows, logs and rocky crevices. The reptiles are also found in the roofs or sheds of the houses.