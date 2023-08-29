Massive python crawling across a roof in Australia caught on camera. Watch

A video from Australia’s Queensland has surfaced online, sending shivers down people’s spines. Wondering why? Well, the video showcases a giant python slithering across the roof of a home onto a tree. As the snake pokes its head out of the tree and glances at the curious onlookers, a child's cries pierce the air.(Screengrab)

“Normal things in Australia,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Levandov. The video opens to show a 16-foot python slithering across a roof in Australia’s Queensland. As the video progresses, a woman says, “OMG! That is feral.” To this, another replied, “They’re freaky. Aren’t they?” Towards the end, the python steadily moves from one tree to another.

According to the New York Post, The video was posted on TikTok with the caption, “Only in Australia will you see a 5-[meter] long Carpet Snake in the suburbs.”

Watch the python slithering across the roof of a house in Australia:

Since being shared on August 28, the video has been viewed by nearly 3,000 people, and many are still watching it. Additionally, the video has received a flurry of likes and retweets. Many even left their thoughts on the tweet after watching the video.

Here’s what people have to say about the video featuring a python:

An individual wrote, “OMG! Can’t understand why you’re not all standing around screaming! Lol.”

“Never standing under a tree if I ever go to Australia!” expressed another.

A third remarked, “Why should you LOOK UP more often!”

