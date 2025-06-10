Love Island USA season 7 voting: How to make your vote count

The new season of Love Island USA is here, and it's already wild. A bunch of single people are living together, getting to know each other, starting relationships, and trying to win $100,000. Just like in past seasons, Love Island USA Season 7 starts with a bunch of single people moving into the Villa, all hoping to find love. This time, Ariana Madix is the host. She’ll be there to help them through all the ups and downs along the way. This time, Ariana Madix is the host. She’ll be there to help them through all the ups and downs along the way.(Instagram )

While they do all that, fans like you can just relax, watch the drama, and help decide who stays by voting.

Want to vote? Here's how:

You can’t vote by calling a number or using a website. That’s old-school. Now, you need to get the Love Island USA app on your phone. It works on both iPhones and Androids.

Once you download it, the app will let you know when it’s time to vote. That way, you won’t miss your chance. It’s free to use, but you do need to sign up with your phone number to take part.

The app also has fun extras—like sneak peeks, polls, and quizzes you won’t see on TV.

Also Read: Meet the women of Love Island USA season 7: Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen

When can you vote?

There’s no set schedule for voting. You won’t always know in advance when it’s time. Voting happens when the show decides, so having the app is the best way to stay ready.

The show airs most nights, except Wednesdays. Even if you skip an episode, the app keeps you updated. Also, you only get one vote each time, so make it count!

Does your vote really help?

Yes, it does! But not every vote decides who leaves. Sometimes people get sent home based on what happens in the villa.

Still, last season’s winners—Kordell Beckham and Serena Page—were picked by fans, so your vote could help your favorites win, too.

Let’s see who makes it to the end—may the top couple take the prize!