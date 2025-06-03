Meet the women of Love Island USA season 7: Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen

Love Island is back with yet another steamy season. The US version of the popular UK show routinely brings a group of steamy islanders in their mid-twenties to a villa in Fiji to help contestants find love along the way. Peacock revealed 10 of the contestants who will be judged by the audience on their every move via a social media post dated Thursday (May 29). Love Island USA's latest season starts today(Instagram)

The post has introduced what seems to be a compelling season up ahead for viewers and contenders alike. Here are the women on the cast who seem to be pulling all the stops and rooting to find the guy of their dreams this season.

Belle-a Walker

Dabbling between fashion influencer and travel guide, Belle-a Walker originally hails from Honolulu, Hawai’i. Her island roots would explain the frequent posts one sees on her grid which constantly suggest that she must be relaxing in a bikini by the edge of the sea someplace in the world. Walker works as a fashion model and helps out in her parent’s coffee shop in between gigs.

Chelley Bissainthe

Originally from Orlando, Florida, this fashion goddess and model seems to be switching her time between Miami and New York City for work. She describes herself as a smart and outgoing girl with a wonderful sense of humor. Sharing her love for zodiac signs, this is one contestant who is sure to be looking up to the stars for her true love. She is Haitian by birth and also speaks a little bit of Creole.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen, Love Island’s latest obsession, hails from Decatur, Alabama, and currently lives in Houston, Texas. Carthen has described herself as a first-generation college student who is “all about work”. She’s a graduate of Tuskegee University in Alabama and is obsessed with college football. She now seems to delve into the forays of a lifestyle influencer by frequently giving her followers a look at her daily life.

Love Island USA will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 9:00 PM ET. New episodes will be released daily, except on Wednesdays. Host Ariana Madix is back this season to help contestants find their true love, with Comedian Ian Sterling lending her voice and humor to narration.

By Stuti Gupta