'I know I'm broken': Justin Bieber finally addresses his mental health amid Instagram spiral, but fans are divided

He's spoken and it's heartbreaking. This might be as direct as Justin Bieber will ever get about his mental health(Photos: Instagram/justinbieber)

After what feels like weeks worth of spiral-y, unclear and cryptic posts, Justin Bieber finally came out with his true state of mind, which in many ways felt like a justification of the erraticism he has been flag-bearing all this time.

Justin's address of the situation, if one can call it that, read, "People keep telling me to heal Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry The harder I try to grow the more focussed on myself I am Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?" — and the caption to the post, was his much contested favourite emoji, a lone middle finger.

Well for better or for worse, fans and onlookers just can't seem to leave Justin to his own devices (which honestly, seem pretty destructive). There was of course a marked shift in the way this message was received — memes and one-liners gave way to paragraphs worth of encouraging words and suggestions. Some heartfelt recommendations went, "Leave Los Angeles. It will help you a lot.", "Get sober, leave LA and go live in a cottage for a year with your wife and son. You are rich, can’t understand why you wouldn’t do that.", "Leave social media. It will help you a lot." and "Move somewhere far away. You don’t need to be famous. Go and be happy somewhere with your family. You have enough to live 2 life times. Stop doing that to yourself." to quote a few.

However, there were many who were of the opinion that the singer just wasn't trying hard enough to feel stabilised and normal, his erratic rants and victim blaming (let us draw your attention back to him self-servingly ending a friendship and then posting screenshots of it to his IG) being the key giveaways. Comments expressing the sentiment read, "Take accountability and get help. You have a minor child and a wife. Get off social media and stop crying when so many other people are in similar shoes and have NO money and mouths to feed.", "Go to fkn rehab lol" and "He has money to get happy still doing this bs" to quote a few.

And where's wife Hailey amidst all this chaos?

Right there. And her stance on the situation too, has the internet divided. Not that Hailey has directly addressed all that's been going on, but she dropped a comment — "exactly" — under a TikTok made by GirlBossTown, in which the creator, rather aggressively, was asking people to lay off Justin and let him catch a break.

Do you think Justin's stance is justified, or should he try harder to utilise his privilege to heal himself?