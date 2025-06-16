'Bieber in his Kanye phase': Fans seem pretty done with Justin's entitled internet spiral

With nearly 8,000 posts on his Instagram, it's safe to say Justin Bieber really does enjoy the platform. Justin Bieber's internet spiral draws comparisons to Kanye West, Britney Spears(Photos: Instagram/justinbieber)

Off late however, he seems to be using his IG grid as a personal journal of sorts. Now while there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, the erratic, cryptic and sometimes a little-too-intrusive nature of his posts have left his fans and well-wishers, amused to confused and as of now — genuinely very worried about the state of his mental health.

Not that Justin was ever too pally with the paps, but off late, his public crash outs too have become hard to ignore. Coming back to IG, one of his latest posts carry screenshots of him breaking up with a 'friend' in a rather entitled, aggressive manner.

The first slide carries Justin's texts which read, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship If you don't like my anger you don't like me My anger is a response To pain I have been thru Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

The other person in question — whose identity is still a matter of mystery to the internet — can be seen attempting to diffuse the situation by calmly addressing Justin's feelings: "I'm not used to someone lashing out at me. It's not that I don't see and feel your anger.", ready their bit.

But Justin wasn't having it" "Ouch This friendship is officially over I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out I enjoyed our short lived relationship I wasn't kidding when I told u I don't need u as a friend I have good friends Who will respect these boundaries", read the pop star's response.

And then he went harder: "I thought u were a pussy Which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benifit of the doubt This confirms u were the pussy I always thought u were Please leave me alone now"

The friend did try to continue the conversation, addressing the disrespect, but Justin tapped out with a "Blocking u now" response.

While the concern over his mental health remains constant, even the most die hard fans aren't being able to justify Justin's entitled spiral, especially with regards to another person's reaction to HIS anger. Comments expressing the same read: "Hey google play Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter", "officially unfollowing now This is the epitome of unrighteous anger.", "prime manipulation right there. Trauma isn’t unique to you.", "gaslighter king", "this is brat behavior", "Bieber in his Kanye phase" and "The Britney Spears of our generation 🤪" to quote a few.

The saga with these set of screenshots doesn't end here. Justin further shared the post to his stories, mocking concerned people reaching out to him in big, fat caps. Part 2 of the crash out read, "QUIT ASKING ME IF IM OKAY QUIT ASKING ME HOW I'M DOING I DON'T DO THAT TO YOU BECAUSE I KNOW HOW LIFE IS FOR ALL OF US ITS HARD LETSS ENCOURAGE OUR PEOPLE NOT PROJECT OUR INSECURITIES ONTO ONE ANOTHER YOUR CONCERN DOESN'T COME OFF AS CARE IT'S JUST OPPRESSIVE WEIRDO".

Do you think the aggression in Justin's crash out was valid?