Yugen Infra showcases Goa township project in Delhi through property expo

The event witnessed participation throughout the day, with attendees engaging in one-on-one consultations, exploring the project's master plan, and gaining insights into Goa's growing real estate market. More than 700 walk-ins were recorded during the event, including over 200 real estate brokers walk-ins, and the expo also saw many on-the-spot bookings. Visitors also benefited from event-day offers and personalised guidance from the Yugen Infra team, helping them make informed investment decisions.

The Goa Property Expo , hosted by Yugen Infra in association with HT Media , concluded on Sunday, 26 July 2026 , at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, New Delhi . The one-day event attracted 700+ prospective buyers including homebuyers, investors, and 200+ real estate brokers and enthusiasts from across Delhi NCR. The expo brought Goa's luxurious integrated township developments to the capital, offering visitors an opportunity to explore investment options without travelling to Goa.

At the heart of the showcase was Yugen Infra's vision of developing a self-sustained township that goes beyond conventional real estate. Designed to offer a balanced lifestyle, the project features premium residences starting from ₹65 lakh and is strategically located near Goa International Airport.

The township will include an International School, multi-specialty hospital, championship golf course, helipad, resort-style amenities, expansive green spaces, and thoughtfully planned infrastructure—aiming to create an environment where luxury, convenience, and nature come together.

The event highlighted the growing demand for integrated communities that combine modern living with long-term investment potential. Visitors had the opportunity to interact directly with project experts, understand the development's offerings, and evaluate the benefits of investing in Goa’s real estate market. According to the company, the project offers high rental potential and is located in a corridor that is expected to see appreciation over the long term.

A key factor behind the event was the collaboration between Yugen Infra and HT Media, creating a platform that connected prospective buyers with real estate projects. The partnership enabled conversations around property investment while highlighting Goa's evolving residential market.

Speaking on the success of the event, the organising team expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed to making the Delhi edition a success.