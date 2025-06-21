Love Island USA Season 7 wraps up voting, fans react to elimination drama and new twists

Voting for Love Island USA Season 7 has officially closed following Friday evening’s Episode 16 airing on Peacock. Fans were invited to cast their votes via the official app, choosing which Islanders and couples should stay in the villa. Love Island USA Season 7 brings a fresh group of singles to the villa in Fiji, complete with new features and the much-anticipated return of Casa Amor.(File image)

The latest vote came hot on the heels of a dramatic recoupling in Episode 12, where public voting paired Hannah Fields with newcomer Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, resulting in Charlie Georgiou’s departure. The decision left viewers and Charlie himself shocked—he later described feeling “robbed” after being sent home, as per Reality Tea report.

Polarizing contestants in view

Fan reactions to the vote were swift on social media. Huda Mustafa, 24, remains one of the villa’s most controversial figures. After surviving two previous elimination votes, viewers have repeatedly debated whether her emotional outbursts reflect a “villain edit” or genuine stress, as per US Sun report.

Meanwhile, the entry of rapper Megan Thee Stallion as a guest judge in Episode 16 — where she introduced bombshells TJ Palma and Andreina Santos — added even more buzz, fueling fan engagement during the voting window.

Who fans are rooting for:

On X, fans voiced strong preferences, with one saying “Watching Love island and I will be voting Cierra and TJ off right away. They had a Jordan vs Bron convo and they both picked Jordan. VOTE EM OFF.” Another user wrote, “The love island app voting reset again! vote jeremiah and amaya.” A third user stated, “Love Island vote poll has 1 hour extension added on before closing officially. The favorite Islander race got to be tight affff!!! I just know Huda and Jeremiah got hella fucking votes!! LMAO. I am kind of fearing for Hannah, she might get booted off for real dawg!”

“Love Island USA 7 voting ends, viewers share their picks,” one more chimed in.

As per reports, voting occurred via the app, and ran for a limited window (usually around two hours post-airing). Fans stress the importance of having notifications enabled to avoid missing the chance. Casting one vote per event is standard, and only US-based viewers aged 18+ were eligible .

Next steps in the villa

Peacock has not yet revealed results from this round. The outcomes could be seen in upcoming episodes. As fan voting continues to shape the game, the villa’s next twist—possibly Casa Amor—could send new singles or stir up more drama.

You can watch new episodes each night at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on Peacock (excluding Wednesdays), and check the app regularly to join the next voting window.

About season 7

Season 7 brings a fresh group of singles to the villa in Fiji, complete with new features and the much-anticipated return of Casa Amor. Romantic sparks are flying, but the pressure is higher than ever with surprise guests, new challenges, and emotional twists around every corner.

Fans can vote on key decisions through the Love Island USA app, influencing recoupling and eliminations. The stakes are real and your votes help decide who stays in the villa and who goes home heartbroken.