Megan Thee Stallion brings drama to Love Island USA with two bombshell reveals

Love Island USA Season 7 turned up the tropical heat in its latest episode featuring a special appearance by Grammy-award winner Megan Thee Stallion. The singer came onto the show in a shocking yet welcome surprise to fans in order to introduce this season’s contestants to two new love interests. Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Love Island USA Season 7.(REUTERS)

Two new additions

During the episode, the girls won the contest to add a new bombshell to their collection and Megan delivered by introducing them to 23-year-old Thomas John “TJ” Palma from Westchester, New York. However, the surprise didn’t stop there. The boys were treated as well with the arrival of 24 year-old Andreina Santos from New Jersey to the show.

Fans, exhilarated at this surprising new twist, took to social media to express their excitement.

The episode concluded with a preview of what’s to follow next. Nick was spotted laughing out on the new docks with new entrant Santos while Palma ended the show on a twisty note by saying, “I would like to get to know you more” to Ciera. However, the biggest jaw-dropping moment? Palma spotted making out with Iris in soul ties.

Season 7 of the popular reality dating show bring back male and female bombshells to the iconic Fiji Villa to find love with a few plot twists and heartbreaks along the way.

Peacock releases new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day, except Wednesdays, at 9 PM ET.