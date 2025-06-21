Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Megan Thee Stallion brings drama to Love Island USA with two bombshell reveals

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2025 03:38 AM IST

Grammy-award winner Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Love Island USA Season 7 this week. 

Love Island USA Season 7 turned up the tropical heat in its latest episode featuring a special appearance by Grammy-award winner Megan Thee Stallion. The singer came onto the show in a shocking yet welcome surprise to fans in order to introduce this season’s contestants to two new love interests.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Love Island USA Season 7.(REUTERS)
Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Love Island USA Season 7.(REUTERS)

Two new additions

During the episode, the girls won the contest to add a new bombshell to their collection and Megan delivered by introducing them to 23-year-old Thomas John “TJ” Palma from Westchester, New York. However, the surprise didn’t stop there. The boys were treated as well with the arrival of 24 year-old Andreina Santos from New Jersey to the show.

Fans, exhilarated at this surprising new twist, took to social media to express their excitement.

 

The episode concluded with a preview of what’s to follow next. Nick was spotted laughing out on the new docks with new entrant Santos while Palma ended the show on a twisty note by saying, “I would like to get to know you more” to Ciera. However, the biggest jaw-dropping moment? Palma spotted making out with Iris in soul ties.

Also Read: What to watch on streaming? 10 new shows to catch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ this weekend

Season 7 of the popular reality dating show bring back male and female bombshells to the iconic Fiji Villa to find love with a few plot twists and heartbreaks along the way.

Peacock releases new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day, except Wednesdays, at 9 PM ET.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Megan Thee Stallion brings drama to Love Island USA with two bombshell reveals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On