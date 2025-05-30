Tory Lanez case: Megan Thee Stallion was not shot? New bodycam video emerges

A new twist in the Tory Lanez shooting case has several social media users claiming that Megan Thee Stallion was never shot and that the Canadian rapper is innocent. An alleged bodycam footage surfaced on Wednesday, where Thee Stallion can be heard talking about ‘stepping on glass’. At one point, she even allegedly says that ‘I was not shot’. Authorities are yet to issue a statement about the new claims. Tory Lanez was convicted in 2022 for Megan Thee Stallion (AFP)

In the clip, a police officer can be seen questioning Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former says: “I really cannot go to jail. I cannot have that on my image.. Glass. I didn't get sh*t.”

Lanez adds: "I was just trying to help my girlfriend. Mego don't worry it's gonna be okay."

In another footage from the night, a witness, identified as Sean Kelly, can be seen stating that he saw a woman fire a gun. Lanez was convicted in December 2022 for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion. He is serving a 10-year sentence for three felony charges—assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm—stemming from a July 2020 incident in the Hollywood Hills.

Tory Lanez case: Here's what happened

On July 12, 2020, after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) alleged that Lanez shot her in both feet during an argument as they left in a vehicle with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez’s bodyguard, Jaquan Smith.

Megan required surgery to remove bullet fragments, and X-rays presented at trial confirmed injuries to her feet, she said. Lanez was convicted based on evidence including Megan’s testimony, a text from Harris stating “Tory shot Meg,” and a jail call where Lanez apologized.

However, Lanez has maintained his innocence, and his team has now introduced new claims challenging the narrative.

New Claims and Bodycam Footage

On May 14, 2025, Unite the People, representing Lanez, held a press conference alleging that Kelsey Harris, not Lanez, fired the gun. Their lead consultant, Walter Roberts, cited a statement from Bradley James, allegedly Harris’s former bodyguard, who claimed he overheard Harris admit to firing three shots at Megan.

Roberts stated that Lanez intervened by knocking Harris’s arm down, causing two additional shots, and never fired the weapon himself. This aligns with testimony from Sean Kelly, a neighbor who witnessed the incident and reported seeing two women fighting before shots were fired.

Additionally, bodycam footage from the night of the incident, shared widely on X, shows Megan Thee Stallion speaking to police. In the video, she appears distressed, asking, “Ma’am, do you think we gon go to jail?... I really cannot go to jail... I cannot have that on my image... glass... I didn’t get shot, no sir...”

Megan Thee Stallion, in a May 19, 2025, TikTok post, vehemently denied the new claims, calling Lanez a “demon” and asserting, “He didn’t dare get on that stand and deny he shot me because he knows he did that sh--.”

Neither officials nor Megan Thee Stallion's team has react to the newly emerged claims.