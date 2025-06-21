What to watch on streaming? 10 new shows to catch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ this weekend
Jun 21, 2025 01:06 AM IST
Here are 10 must-watch new shows now streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and more.
If you are planning to spend the weekend on your couch with a remote in hand, you're in luck. From soapy beachside secrets to twisty thrillers and period dramas, this week’s streaming line-up offers something for every taste. Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and other major platforms have dropped a fresh batch of titles - some binge-worthy, others best savoured slowly. Whether you’re craving crime, romance or a nostalgic throwback, here are 10 new shows to add to your weekend watchlist.
Top 10 shows to watch this weekend
- The Waterfront (Netflix): Kevin Williamson returns with a story rooted in small-town politics, crime and familial tensions. Holt McCallany plays Harlan Buckley, whose heart attack sets off a chain of desperate decisions. Maria Bello as his wife Belle and Jake Weary as their son Cane must ally with a criminal to save the family business. Topher Grace adds tension as the dangerous Grady.
- We Were Liars (Prime Video): Adapted from E. Lockhart’s YA novel, the series follows Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) trying to piece together her broken memory with the help of childhood friends. A mix of mystery, romance and family secrets, it unfolds against the backdrop of a beach estate.
- The Better Sister (Prime Video): Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks headline this thriller about two estranged sisters forced to reconnect when one’s husband is murdered. Tense and emotional, it tests familial bonds under pressure.
- Call Her Alex (Hulu): Alex Cooper, the creator of the Call Her Daddy podcast, opens up in this two-part docuseries, revealing moments of personal trauma and public transformation. From childhood bullying to podcast success, the series charts her journey.
- Ginny & Georgia Season 3 (Netflix): The mother-daughter drama returns with Georgia (Brianne Howey) facing trial for murder. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) must navigate teenage heartbreak while the family faces public scrutiny.
- Sirens (Netflix): Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock star as sisters entangled with a mysterious billionaire (Julianne Moore). Set on an isolated island, the series is laced with secrets and psychological intrigue.
- FUBAR Season 2 (Netflix): Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro return as father-daughter spies whose cover is blown. Carrie-Anne Moss joins the cast in this action-comedy continuation.
- Tires Season 2 (Netflix): Shane Gillis brings workplace comedy back to life at an auto-repair shop. With new additions to the cast, including Thomas Haden Church, expect more dry humor.
- Dept. Q (Netflix): Matthew Goode stars as a detective re-assigned to solve cold cases. Moody, atmospheric and quietly gripping, the series stands out for its noir style.
- Duster (HBO Max): Set in the 1970s, FBI agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson) partners with a getaway driver to bring down a crime boss. It’s a gritty drama with Josh Holloway in the lead.
