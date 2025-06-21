What to watch on streaming? 10 new shows to catch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ this weekend

If you are planning to spend the weekend on your couch with a remote in hand, you're in luck. From soapy beachside secrets to twisty thrillers and period dramas, this week’s streaming line-up offers something for every taste. Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and other major platforms have dropped a fresh batch of titles - some binge-worthy, others best savoured slowly. Whether you’re craving crime, romance or a nostalgic throwback, here are 10 new shows to add to your weekend watchlist.

What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this weekend