Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper mocks Kamala Harris for spending $100k on ‘cardboard’ set: ‘I don't know how…’

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper was stunned to learn that Kamala Harris' campaign spent $100,000 on a makeshift “cardboard” set of her California-based studio in Washington, DC. The vice president, who ran her failed presidential bid against Donald Trump, reportedly spent six figures to replicate the famous podcast set for her surprise interview with the 30-year-old ahead of the November election. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Alex Cooper during a taping of the podcast "Call Her Daddy" in this handout photo released on October 6, 2024. Call Her Daddy/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.(via REUTERS)

Alex Cooper roasts Kamala Harris for spending $100k on fake Call Her Daddy podcast set

Laughing off the October 6 interview as “hilarious,” Cooper remarked that she doesn't understand how the makeshift set cost Harris “six figures.” “My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures,” the podcaster said during a recent interview at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

ALSO READ: Trump ‘won't do business’ with countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants

The audience burst into laughter as Cooper confessed that the set “wasn't that nice” according to her. “With love to them, it was gorgeous, but it wasn’t that nice,” she said, adding, “It wasn’t like gorgeous marble, like no, that was not six figures.” The internet personality's remarks came after the Washington Examiner reported that Harris took out the hefty figure from her $1 billion war chest to create a makeshift set at a hotel room in Washington DC.

Both Cooper and Harris faced severe backlash for the interview, with the former being labelled a “hypocrite” by her viewers for previously swearing she would never host a politician on her show. However, she defended her decision, calling her sit-down with the vice president a “no-brainer,” per New York Post. The controversial interview failed to break a million views in a striking contrast to Donald Trump's appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast, which amassed more than 52 million views on YouTube.