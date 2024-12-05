Alex Cooper reveals she ‘had a Zoom call with’ Donald Trump's team about…

On Wednesday, during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Alex Cooper, host of the podcast Call Her Daddy, spoke about her political advances in a manner that would appeal to her fans. Admitting she was afraid to get involved in politics at first, Cooper said she changed her mind, stating that she was aware that there were some “larger conversations” going on that affected her audiences. Alex Cooper revealed outreach from both Trump and Harris' teams and emphasized her focus on women's rights, particularly in her interview with Harris ahead of the 2024 election.(File Images)

“I didn’t want to technically get into politics,” Cooper admitted during the discussion. “But I recognized there was a larger conversation that was directly impacting my audience.”

She revealed that ahead of the 2024 presidential election, both Donald Trump’s and Kamala Harris’ teams reached out to her. “We had a Zoom call with Trump’s team,” she shared. “I wasn’t on it. I was like, ‘Let me know how it goes.’”

“I’m a very competitive person,” she said. “I’m like, how do we keep ramping this up? Joe Rogan has a conversation. He knows his audience. I know my audience, and it’s a bunch of women looking for someone to advocate for them every single day.”

Cooper explains why she chose to interview Harris over Trump

Cooper ultimately decided to interview Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The episode, which aired in October, addressed key issues such as women’s rights, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and abortion restrictions.

“I understand people are like, ‘Oh God, you’re gonna focus the whole time on abortion.’ Yeah, I am. Because it’s not about abortion, it’s about women’s rights to their body,” she said. “I thought, ‘Why not have on someone that could potentially have a huge impact on our country?’”

Cooper then shared how she debated whether to delve into politics but ultimately concluded that women’s rights were a topic she was passionate about and qualified to discuss. “The conversation I know I’m qualified to have is the one surrounding women’s bodies and how we are treated and valued in this country,” she said.

“If Trump was willing to have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, he would be welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime,” she concluded.