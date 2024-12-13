Trump ‘won't do business’ with countries that refuse to take back illegal immigrants

Donald Trump is putting his foot down on mass deportation plans. In his Time magazine's Person of the Year interview published Thursday, the president-elect promised to expel illegal immigrants to their origin countries by military force. The 78-year-old made his decision clear by declaring he “won't do business” with those countries that refuse to take back migrants. FILE - President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

Donald Trump says he won't do business with countries that refuse to take back migrants

“I’ll get them into every country, or we won’t do business with those countries,” the future president said of migrants as he was named Time's 2024 Person of the Year. “I want them out, and the countries have got to take them back, and if they don’t take them back, we won’t do business with those countries, and we will tariff those countries very substantially,” he added.

Trump went on to admit that by raising the tariffs he would ensure that it becomes extremely difficult for those countries to carry out business with the United States. “When they send products in, they will have substantial tariffs, and it’s going to make it very hard for them to do business with us,” the future president noted.

The president-elect further asserted that he intends to deport illegal immigrants by military force. When asked what he would do if the military refused to “carry out” his orders, he said, “I'll only do what the law allows, but I will go up to the maximum level of what the law allows.”

“We have criminals coming into our countries that we've never seen, we've never seen before. We have people coming in at levels and at record numbers that we've never seen before,” Trump explained, adding that he would also get the National Guard. “We'll get National Guard, and we'll go as far as I'm allowed to go, according to the laws of our country,” he said.