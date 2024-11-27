Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, issues chilling 3-word warning to Denver mayor Johnston over mass deportation

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, has issued a stern warning to sanctuary cities mayors who want to oppose incoming President Donald Trump's proposal for mass deportations. Tom Homan directly threatened Mike Johnston on his Hannity Monday appearance over challenging Trump's mass deportation plans.(AFP)

This development comes after Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and others declared that they will resist federal deportation efforts. Targeting Trump over the plans, Johnson even asserted that he is “not afraid of” going to prison for doing so.

Appearing on CNN, Johnston stated that he anticipates civil disobedience from the public to stop what he refers to as “10-year-old kids being taken out of class in handcuffs.”

Tom Homan threatens Trump's detractors with three words

Following his remarks, Homan told the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Tuesday that Trump's plan will proceed, while threatening the detractors with three words -- “Don't test us.”

“Let me be clear, there is going to be a mass deportation because we just finished a mass illegal immigration crisis on the border,” Trump's border czar added.

He mentioned that intentionally harboring unlawful anti-immigration authorities is a felony. “The nation wants a safe country,” Homan continued.

Homan claps back at Denver mayor Johnston

Homan directly threatened Johnston on his Hannity Monday appearance if he didn't cooperate.

“Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing; he's willing to go to jail. I'm willing to put him in jail,” he said.

Homan, meantime, commended state police in Eagle Pass on Tuesday for taking the lead in addressing the issue of influx of migrants.

“What you've done is not only protect the state of Texas and the citizens of Texas, you are protecting this nation,” he told the troopers, adding that “it is a shame” that other mayors and governors declared that they would oppose Trump.

Backing Trump's mass deportation plans, he explained that the efforts of the border patrol and immigration courts are useless if the migrants are not deported.

Homan cautioned states considering refusing to assist with the deportations spearheaded by the federal government, telling them not to "cross that line."