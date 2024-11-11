Soon-to-be border czar Tom Homan doesn't care for criticism of Trump's massive deportation plan

Tom Homan, who is set to take on the responsibilities of the new border czar under President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, doubled down on the Republican leader’s border policy and plans of massive deportation on Monday. Defending the scheduled decision to remove millions of migrants from the US as a way to severely cut down the number of undocumented presences in the country, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also declared that he had no care in the world for what people thought of him. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Thomas Homan poses for a portrait in East Point, Ga., April 26, 2018. President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration. (AP)

“I don’t care what people think of me,” he proclaimed during his Fox News appearance on Fox & Friends.

His impassioned remarks followed hours after Trump announced late Sunday, “the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders ('The Border Czar'), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security.”

Also read | JD Vance blasts ‘disgusting fake meat’ as he hails Indian vegetarian cuisine, reveals meal he prepared for wife Usha

With Homan as an early endorser of the president-elect’s “zero tolerance” policy, Trump added on Truth Social, “...there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Trump's new border czar, Tom Homan, on mass deportations

On Monday, Homan continued his scathing attacks on the left, counter-responding to the criticism of Trump’s border policy. “Frankly, I don’t care what people think about me, especially in the left,” he said on Fox News.

“I don’t care what anybody’s opinions like illegal immigration. When you create a crisis this big, all these other bad things happen. That’s what we have to secure the border.”

Disregarding politicians’ positions as Republicans, Democrats or independents, he insisted, “We should all be on the same side” as he synonymously equated border security with national security.

In addition to defending the incoming action of booting millions of migrants, Homan earlier also asserted that ICE would carry out mass deportation in a “humane manner.” Nevertheless, during his Monday appearance, he pushed that he was willing to do whatever it took to overturn the situation harboured by the Biden administration on this front.

Also read | Trump win, Harry-Meghan divorce rumours overshadow Sussex couple's 1st joint appearance in months

Tom Homan keen on fixing Biden administration's mistake

He continued, “I’ve been clear. President Trump’s been clear. Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be, they pose the most danger in this country.”

Homan expressed how honoured he was to take on the border czar’s post, saying, “I think the calling is clear. I’ve got to go back and help because every morning… I’m pissed off with what this [Biden] administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime, so I’m going to go back and do what I can to fix it.”

The former police officer tackled the argument similarly in a CBS 60 Minutes interview that aired in October. When asked whether there was a way to make large-scale deportations work without separating families, he replied, “Of course there is. Families can be deported together.” Maintaining that the efforts will be targetted, he also said at the time, “It’s not going to be a mass sweep of neighbourhoods. It’s not going to be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous.”

According to CNN, the former acting ICE director is believed to have contributed to the conservative blueprint Project 2025, which Trump repeatedly disavowed during his reelection campaign.