Trump opens up on Project 2025, says Democrats know ‘it has nothing to do with me’

Donald Trump says he “knows nothing” about Project 2025. During his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, the former president discussed the controversial initiative aimed at promoting conservative policies. When asked to comment on it, the GOP nominee said that he disagrees with most of its contents, explaining that he has no role in it. Donald Trump shut down claims that Project 2025 would be a 'blueprint' for his second-term agenda should he win in November(AP)

Trump discusses Project 2025, says it has ‘nothing to do with me'

During his Tuesday interview, the Republican presidential candidate denied having any direct connection to the right-wing agenda. “I know nothing about it. And they know that too,” He said, adding that the Democrats also “know that.” Trump explained that he never “purposely” read it because it consists of ideas he does not approve of.

“And I purposely haven't read it because I want to say to you, I don't- I have no idea what it's all about,” he went on, adding, “It's easier than saying, ‘I read it, and, you know,’ all of the things. No, I purposely haven't read it, and I've heard about it. I've heard about things that are in there that I don't like.”

Project 2025, which was published by the Heritage Foundation, contains a series of controversial initiatives that go beyond the typical right-wing ideology. Some of the most disputed ideas mentioned in it include a total ban on abortion and restricting LGBTQ+ rights. It also suggests firing up to 50,000 federal workers and eliminating agencies like the Department of Education.

Trump continued to say that while “there are some things in there that everybody would like, there are things that, uh, I don't like at all.” “And I think it's, uh, unfortunate that they put it out, but it doesn't mean anything because it has nothing to do with me. Project 2025 has absolutely nothing to do with me,” he added.

The former president's comments come after Democrats pitted the conservative agenda on Trump, warning voters about the ill effects of a Republican administration should the 78-year-old win in November. Back in March, the Biden-Harris campaign claimed that Project 2025 was a “blueprint” for the extreme agenda that would result from Trump's second term, per Washington Post.