Donald Trump and Lex Fridman podcast: 5 key takeaways

Former US President Donald Trump sat down with podcast host Lex Fridman for an in-depth discussion that covered a wide range of topics, from his views on the 2020 election and future plans for the presidency to his thoughts on marijuana legalization, UFOs, and even Jeffrey Epstein.

The podcast, which aired on Tuesday afternoon, is part of Trump’s effort to reach a broader audience, including casual voters, independents, and young male voters as he gears up for the 2024 election.

Here are five key takeaways from the Trump and Lex Fridman interview-

Trump warns of a ‘communist’ ear under Kamala Harris

The former prez warned that if Kamala Harris wins the November election, she would push the United States toward “communism”.

“If we don’t win this election, the election coming up on Nov. 5 is the most important election this country has ever had,” Trump told Fridman.

“Cause if we don’t win it, I don’t know that there’ll be another election, and it’s going to be a communist country or close.” He also labelled Harris as a Marxist and argued that the current political climate requires fighting back against what he describes as “radical left lunatics.”

However, Fridman pointed out that many people don’t view Harris as a communist; Trump stood with his rant.

Trump reiterates support for ‘medical marijuana’

The 78-year-old reaffirmed his support for “medical marijuana”, while aligning himself with a Florida ballot measure that could legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. “First of all, medical marijuana has been amazing,” Trump said, citing testimonies from several friends and doctors. “I’ve had friends, and I’ve had others and doctors telling me that it's been absolutely amazing. We put out a statement that we can live with the marijuana. It’s gotta be a certain age, it’s gotta be a certain age to buy it, it’s gotta be done in a very concerted, lawful way.”

Trump’s stance on this issue could play a huge huge role in Florida’s upcoming Amendment 3, which needs 60% of the vote to pass.

He also hinted that his campaign will release more statements on marijuana in the coming week. “whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly,” he said.

Reflects on the 2020 election and prepares for 2024

Fridman challenged Trump on his continued claims about the 2020 election being stolen. Trump acknowledged he lost but maintained that the election was fraudulent.

Trump said, “I’ve done well with debates. I became president. Then, the second time, I got millions more votes than I got the first time. So I was told if I got 63 million, which is what I got the first time, you would win. You can’t not win,” pointing to his success in the 2016 election. He expressed confidence in his chances for 2024, despite admitting he lost by a “whisker” in 2020. Trump also criticized President Joe Biden, calling him the “worst president” in U.S. history, and reiterated his view that Biden’s presidency was the result of a coup by radical leftists.

“Hey look, you can’t blame him. That was a coup. They took it over. They took over the presidential deal. The whole presidential thing was taken over in a coup. He had 14 million votes. She had no votes. Not one. And no one thought it’d be her. Nobody wanted it to be her,” the ex-prez stated.

Trump open to releasing information on UFOs and Epstein’s client list

Trump suggested he would be willing to push the Pentagon to release more information about UFOs. “Oh yeah, sure, I’d do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that,” Trump told Fridman. But what about Jeffrey Epstein?

He also expressed a willingness to disclose information about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, responding to Fridman’s observation that many find it strange the list hasn’t been made public since Epstein’s death. “Yeah, I’d certainly take a look at it ... I’d be inclined to do the Epstein — I’d have no problem with it,” Trump said.

Tension with Joe Rogan over RFK Jr.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has shown support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump had previously criticized Rogan’s preference for Kennedy, but in the interview, he downplayed any friction. “I don’t think there was any tension,” Trump said. “I think he’s good at what he does, but I don’t know about doing his podcast.”

Trump also praised Kennedy, noting that while he is “sort of a liberal guy,” he sees potential in him.

“He’s sort of a liberal guy, I guess, from what I understand, but he likes Kennedy — this was before I found this out before Kennedy came in with us. He’s gonna be great. Bobby’s gonna be great. But I like that he likes Kennedy. I do, too. He’s a different kind of a guy, but he’s got some great things going,” he concluded.