Joe Rogan questions Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama's hypocrisy after their DNC speeches: ‘You’re so…'

Recently Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama delivered their speeches at the DNC and comedian Joe Rogan called them out for their hypocrisy on Thursday. Winfrey criticized former President Donald Trump at the convention, emphasizing the need to stand up to bullies and address issues like racism, sexism, and division. Similarly, Michelle also spoke about how her mother taught her the true meaning of “meaning of hard work and humility and decency.” Joe Rogan calls out Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey for the hypocrisy in their DNC speeches.(@MichelleObama/X, @joerogan/X, @Oprah/X)

Joe Rogan calls out Michelle Obama

The former lady said in her speech, “She and my father didn’t aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn’t enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning.”

However, on Thursday Rogan took a dig at the two women who are wealthy while in discussion about various celebrities turning against Trump in recent years. The comedian said, “How about Oprah? Oprah was talking about her and Trump running together, and now she’s speaking to the DNC that he’s a threat to democracy and she’s up there talking about income inequality, like, ‘Hey lady… you’re rich as f—.’ I’m like, ‘How is that equal?’” as reported by the New York Post.

The podcaster then shifted to Michelle and pointed out the hypocrisy in her speech and said, "Also when Michelle Obama was saying, you know, I think she was saying her mother or grandmother was always suspicious of people who took more than they needed, like, you are worth so much money. That’s so crazy. You did it on a civil servant’s salary which is insane.”

Others pointed Michelle’s hypocrisy

Rogan was not the only media personality who pointed fingers at Michelle as her speech about income inequality felt insincere to people given Forbes estimated her net worth was $3 million.

Dana Loesch who is a conservative radio host wrote regarding Winfrey’s speech, “Kinda weird for Oprah, with her Hawaiian estate and multiple homes, expensive wardrobes, frequent luxury vacations, etc., to talk about income inequality.”

The Trump War Room also responded to the two women’s speeches. The Trump campaign shared a 2000 thank-you letter from Winfrey, in which she had expressed support for him as a potential president, writing, “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Meanwhile, for Michelle, the official account for Trump’s presidential campaign commented, “Michelle Obama says her parents ‘were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.’ She has a net worth of $70 million and lives in a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard.”