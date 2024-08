During a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, a man tried to rush the stage while former President Donald Trump was speaking. Police used Taser to subdue the man(X)

The man almost stormed into the press area but was quickly surrounded by police and subdued with a Taser.

This incident follows an earlier assassination attempt just weeks ago, when a bullet grazed Trump's ear, and another shot missed him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest update.}