Is Tim Walz's brother joining forces with Donald Trump? ‘Queen of inside scoops’ weighs in

Reports have surfaced that Jeff Walz, the brother of VP Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz, is contemplating a surprising move—aligning himself with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Jeff Walz (R), brother of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (L)(X/Collin Rugg/Laura Loomer)

Tim Walz has three siblings, Jeff Walz, Sandy Walz and Craig Walz. Unfortunately, Craig passed away in 2016 in an accident. And they all graduated from Chadron State College.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer, ‘Queen of inside scoops’ and the founder of Loomered, cited Jeff Walz's Facebook profile and detailed his apparent dissatisfaction with his brother, the Minnesota governor.

Jeff Walz may share his story in a Trump rally

Loomer’s report suggests that Jeff Walz has long harboured reservations about his brother's political ideology and governance style. According to FEC report, Jeff has not only distanced himself from Tim Walz but also reportedly donated to Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Jeff's disapproval of his brother became more publicly apparent when he responded to Loomer’s findings. He stated, “Haven't spoke to him (Tim) in 8 years. I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology. My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after.”

Jeff expresses frustration not only with his brother's political stances but also with the lack of communication and consideration from Tim Walz's camp.

Jeff further hinted at the possibility of sharing his story at a Trump rally. He wrote in the post, “I've thought hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

He extended his disapproval to the broader Biden-Harris administration. He condemned their leadership, alleging that they were turning the United States into a “Banana Republic.”

“We've just become a third-world banana republic,” Jeff said on the exact day, March 30, 2023, the day when Trump was indicted in New York City.

Jeff now resides in Florida with his wife, Laurie.