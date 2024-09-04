White House Press Secretary shuts down reporter's question on Kamala Harris' ‘cringe accent’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clearly dismissed a question regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' alleged use of a “southern accent” during a recent public appearance. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

The topic arose during Jean-Pierre's daily news briefing on Tuesday when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned the vice president’s apparent shift in dialect during her Labor Day rally in Detroit, which had gone viral over the weekend.

Doocy asked, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?” Jean-Pierre, visibly annoyed by the line of questioning, responded, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

White House Press Secretary claims Americans only care about ‘economy’

Unfazed, the Fox News reporter pressed on, “I mean, do you hear the question that you’re – I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question?” Jean-Pierre shot back, clearly exasperated: “You know what they care about? They care about the economy, they care about lowering costs, they care about health care. That’s what they want to hear…democracy and freedom…I’m not going to even entertain some question about … it’s just. Hearing it sounds so ridiculous. The question – I’m talking about the question – is just insane.”

Doocy continued to press if Harris ever uses this purported accent during meetings at the White House. Jean-Pierre, unwilling to engage further, curtly responded, “I’m just Peter, we’re moving on. We’re so moving on.”

The controversy stems from Harris' Labor Day visit to Detroit, where she addressed a crowd of blue-collar union workers. During her speech, Harris urged the audience, “You better thank a union member for the five-day work week. You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time.”

Netizens were quick to seize on Harris' perceived change in speech, with some conservative commentators labelling it as “cringe and fake.”