Karine Jean-Pierre's failure to name Kamala Harris' policy achievement sparks memes, mockery: ‘It’s an empty portfolio’

During a press conference on Monday, Jean-Pierre was asked to describe a “specific policy” achieved by Harris.

The newly-named Democratic presidential contender has not held a single press conference since securing the nomination after President Joe Biden assigned her the task to handle the “root cause” of illegal immigration. Moreover, Harris has faced criticism for her record on the border crisis.

A reporter questioned the top White House spokeswoman, what does Biden see as Harris' biggest achievement during their time in office together?

When a reporter asked the top White House spokeswoman what Biden considered Harris' greatest accomplishment while they were both in office, Jean-Pierre stated: “So look, because they’ve been partners … certainly those historic, unprecedented achievements have been done together.”

She further clarified that Biden has faith in Harris' leadership and experience. “And he has said this himself, one of the proudest decisions he made in 2020 was selecting her as vice president because he believed she could go on day one.”

Stressing that Biden and Harris have been partners, she said they all will keep working with her as she has been a vital ally for the President during his term. “I'm not going to parse out anything from here,” Jean-Pierre remarked.

The reporter, who seemed unsatisfied with her answers, further questioned, “if there is no specific policy or is it a comprehensive whole?”

She replied, “I would say it's a comprehensive whole.”

Jean-Pierre stressed that they have accomplished everything together, adding that Harris has played several key roles be it on the Senate floor, facilitating the passage of significant legislation, or meeting with the president to discuss how to proceed strategically with a policy or make crucial decisions on behalf of the Americans.

On Thursday, Biden and Harris will be seen together in Maryland, where they will discuss their upcoming announcement regarding cost reductions for the Americans.

