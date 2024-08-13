Donald Trump-Elon Musk interview: Ex-prez says Joe Biden is ‘close to vegetable stage'

Donald Trump during his interview with Elon Musk said president Joe Biden is "close to vegetable stage." Biden dropped out of the race as Democrats expressed concerns over his mental acuity. Donald Trump says Joe Biden is ‘close to vegetable stage' (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

"I looked at him today on the beach, and I said, Why would anybody allow him? The guy could barely walk. Why would anybody allow him?" Trump said of Biden during the interview,

The White House, however, has asserted that the president did not resign because of his age.

Speaking of a recent video of Biden moving a beach chair, Trump said, "And it's, it's ridiculous, I mean, and he's been doing that for a long time, you know, you can't lift the chair. The chair weighs about three ounces. It's meant for children and old people to lift, and he can't lift it. The whole thing is crazy.”

Musk also blasted Kamala Harris for not doing any interviews since being endorsed by Biden. "We cannot have her. She's incompetent... She hasn't done an interview since his whole scam started,” he said of Harris.

Although Harris has taken some questions from reporters at times, she has not done any extended interview after Biden ended his candidacy. She reportedly said she hopes to do one by the end of this month.

‘This president [has] a low IQ’

Trump also slammed Biden on his approach to Russia's war on Ukraine, saying the president "might not even have an IQ at all." "This president [has] a low IQ, very low IQ. He had a low IQ 30 years ago, by the way, but now he might not even have a IQ at all," Trump said.

Trump called out Biden for saying Ukraine may become a NATO country. The former president also claimed Vladimir Putin would never have gone into Ukraine without Biden's rhetoric.

"You know, Biden did something with Russia. There was no chance of him ever going in. And when I left, and then, then after I left, they started forming big armies on their on the border with Ukraine, right? And I looked at that, and I thought he was doing that because Putin's a good negotiator. I thought he was doing that to negotiate," Trump said.