Donald Trump claims Joe Biden ‘regrets it’ that he picked Kamala Harris as running mate: ‘She was the first loser in…’

Donald Trump claimed in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, August 8, that Joe Biden “regrets it” that he picked Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020. “She was the first loser in the primary system, during the Democrat primary system. She was the first one to quit. And she quit — she had no votes, no support, and she was a bad debater,” Trump said. Donald Trump claims Joe Biden ‘regrets it’ that he picked Kamala Harris as running mate (REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“She never made it to Iowa. Then, for some reason, and I know he regrets it — you do too — he picked her and she turned on him too,” Trump claimed.

“She was working with the people that wanted him out. But the fact that you can be get no votes, lose in the primary system — in other words, you had 14 or 15 people choose the first one out — and that you can then be picked to run for president, it seems to me actually unconstitutional. Perhaps it’s not,” he added.

Donald Trump claimed Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons’

Trump also claimed in the press conference that Harris was picked as the Democratic presidential nominee “because of political reasons, or because of being politically correct, even though she never received a vote.” He also called Harris “the most unpopular vice president.”

Trump accused Harris of being “nasty” to Biden when they faced off in the 2020 primaries and claimed she was “calling him a racist.” The former president also said that Biden, who recently dropped out of the race, is “a very angry man right now.”

Harris recently announced that she has picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Trump ripped the vice president for not doing any interviews after being endorsed by Biden. “She hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview,” Trump said. “But I look forward to the debates.”