Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons,’ rips her for not doing interviews

Donald Trump ripped Kamala Harris in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, August 8, saying she was picked for “politically correct” reasons. He also alleged that she “can’t do an interview.” Donald Trump says Kamala Harris was picked ‘because of political reasons' (AP Photo)(AP)

Trump said that Harris was “the most unpopular vice president” and was picked as the Democratic presidential nominee “because of political reasons, or because of being politically correct, even though she never received a vote.” The former president also said Harris was “nasty” to Joe Biden when they faced off in the 2020 primaries and was “calling him a racist.” Trump said Biden, who ended his candidacy and endorsed Harris a few days back, is “a very angry man right now.”

“The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m no Biden fan, but I tell you what, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint you look at, they took the presidency away, and people were saying he lost after the debate, he couldn’t win,” Trump said.

“Well, I don’t know that that’s true, necessarily, but whether he could win or he couldn’t win, he had the right to run. And they took it away. They said they’re going to use the 25th Amendment… And they said, ‘We’ll do it the nice way or we’ll do it the hard way’,” he added.

‘She can’t do an interview’

Trump also blasted Harris for not doing interviews after being endorsed by Biden. “She hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview,” Trump said. “But I look forward to the debates.”

Trump said he is willing to do three debates with Harris – on Fox News on September 4, one with NBC on September 10 and another on ABC on September 25.

Trump pointed out how accessible he was compared to Harris’ approach to press engagement. “She’s not doing a news conference. You know why? She’s not doing it because she can’t do a news conference,” Trump said.

“She doesn’t know how to do a news conference. She’s not smart enough to do a news conference. And I’m sorry, we need smart people to lead this country because our country has never been in this danger before, both economically and from an outside perspective,” he added.