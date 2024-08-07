Trump says Tim Walz as Harris' running mate is ‘a shocking pick’: ‘It’s very insulting to anyone who wants…’

Donald Trump has broken his silence on Kamala Harris selecting Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate. During an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, the Republican nominee called Walz “a very liberal man and a shocking pick” on Harris’s part. Donald Trump says Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate is ‘a shocking pick’ (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File, Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)

‘I think it’s very insulting to anyone who wants security’

“He’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told the hosts. “He’s basically Bernie Sanders, no he’s greater than Bernie Sanders.”

Trump went on to say that “there’s never been a ticket like this.” “This is a ticket that wants this country to go communist immediately if not sooner. ‘We want no security, we want no anything.’ He’s very into transgender, anything transgender he thinks is great. And [Walz] is not where the country is on anything,” he said.

Trump added, “This is a shocking pick and I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people, and I think it’s very insulting to anyone who wants security. It’s very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again.”

The former president also said that it is “insulting” to Jewish voters that Harris did not select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and added that he has heard the vice president is “sort of a nasty person” as a debater.

Shortly after Harris’ VP pick was announced, Trump took to Truth Social to say just two words to Harris: “THANK YOU!” Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez confirmed to New York Post that Trump’s post was about Walz.

Harris formally announced that Walz was her running mate shortly after CNN reported the same, citing sources. “I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris wrote on X. “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.”