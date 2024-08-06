Who is Tim Walz, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' running mate?

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday named Minnesota governor Tim Walz as vice-presidential pick for 2024 US election. Minnesota governor Tim Walz (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Walz, a 60-year-old former teacher and US Army National Guard veteran began his political career in 2006. Before running for Congress, he was a social studies teacher in Mankato.

He won his seat in the US House of Representatives in 2006 by defeating six-term Republican Gil Gutknecht. The vice-presidential candidate served for 12 years before becoming the governor of Minnesota on Noveber 6, 2018.

As governor, Walz has promoted a progressive platform that includes implementing free school meals, pursuing climate change initiatives, cutting taxes for the middle class and expanding paid leave for workers in Minnesota.

Walz was reelected in 2022, defeating Republican nominee Scott Jensen. He was was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden, especially after his poor debate performance amid growing calls for him to end his reelection bid.

Tim Walz endorsed Kamala Harris

However, when Biden eventually dropped out, Walz endorsed Kamala Harris the following day. He has become a dependable, energetic and sharp advocate for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Choosing Walz highlights the Harris campaign's strategy of focusing on the “blue wall” states in the Midwest for a path to victory. While Minnesota is slightly outside this region, Walz, a former high school football coach, has transformed into a progressive populist folk hero during his time in office. This makes him the kind of combative voice that Democrats want to showcase in their battle against Trump, reports CNN.

Over the past week, Walz has delivered several memorable blows against Republicans. His most notable effort has been labeling the GOP, particularly the presidential ticket of Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance, as "weird dudes" before sharply criticizing their political agenda.

Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years after enlisting in 1981. Throughout his military career, he had postings in Arkansas, Texas, the Arctic Circle, New Ulm, Minnesota, and other locations.

He trained in heavy artillery and worked in disaster response following floods and tornadoes. Although he was deployed overseas on active duty for months, he never saw combat.