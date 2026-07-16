Who is Peter Thiel's husband? Matthew Danzeisen sued by flight attendant over ‘violent’ assault

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, known for his support of Trump, is currently experiencing some legal challenges. Peter Thiel's spouse faces assault claims from former flight attendant. (REUTERS)

The co-founder of Palantir and MAGA supporter is being sued by a former flight attendant from his $60 million private jet, who alleges that she was assaulted by his spouse, Matthew Danzeisen.

Stefanie Bojar, a flight attendant, asserts that on July 13, 2024, Danzeisen, the head of private investments at Thiel Capital, attacked her, causing injuries severe enough to require ankle surgery.

Matthew Danzeisen vs Stefanie Bojar A surprising turn of events occurred when Danzeisen initiated the lawsuit against her first.

However, on Monday, Bojar retaliated by filing a federal counterclaim against Danzeisen and Thiel Capital LLC, criticizing his "preemptive lawsuit" following the alleged assault, as stated in court documents acquired by the Daily Beast.

“They raced to the courthouse to sue her first, hoping their vast resources would bully her into submission and force her to litigate on their chosen terms,” said Bojar’s lawyers, Elliott Jung and Michael Hernandez.

“Stefanie is standing up to Danzeisen and Thiel Capital to demand accountability for a violent outburst that shattered her life and career.”

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When did the alleged abuse take place? The alleged incident occurred on July 13, 2024, as Thiel, along with his family and their nanny, boarded his Gulfstream G550 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The group had participated in the annual Allen & Co. gathering, which attracts influential figures, media magnates, and dealmakers, and tensions may have been heightened. Thiel was in the news for his public disagreement with Reid Hoffman regarding his allegiance to President Donald Trump during the billionaire event.

Bojar, who had completed over 200 flights for the Thiel-Danzeisen family through her then-employer, Solairus Aviation, stated in her lawsuit that Danzeisen was already known for being unpredictable on the jet. She claims that the events of that day were consistent with this reputation.

Shortly after boarding, the spouse of Thiel became furious when he discovered that one of the bathrooms on the aircraft was obstructed by cooler bags. Bojar claims that Danzeisen threw the coolers at her during his outburst, hitting her left ankle, foot, and leg, which caused her to fall to the ground. She further claims that he subsequently threw a grocery bag filled with items at her.

Stefanie Bojar claims Danzeisen shouted at her Meanwhile, Thiel is said to have witnessed the incident alongside Danzeisen and their three children while Bojar remained injured on the floor.

Bojar's attorneys assert that such conduct was frequently observed on Thiel's aircraft. The court documents depict Bojar's experience on the jet as a "volatile" environment, claiming that Danzeisen often shouted at her and “blam[ed] her” for issues beyond her control. Furthermore, the filing states that at least two other flight attendants ceased their employment on the jet after enduring "similar abuse," one of whom was almost hit by a fork that Danzeisen allegedly threw.

Here's what Danzeisen and Stefanie Bojar lawyers say Following the purported assault, Danzeisen initiated a lawsuit against Bojar, which her legal representatives described as “retaliatory” and aimed at “intimidating her," Daily Beast reported.

In response, Team Thiel categorically rejects Bojar's account of the situation, portraying her as an unreliable employee with a "checkered" history in their own legal documents.