Boise, Idaho thunderstorm update: Severe weather sparks tornado fears amid rain, hail; scary videos emerge
Boise, Idaho got a special weather announcement about strong winds and hail amid a severe thunderstorm on June 26.
Boise, Idaho saw a severe thunderstorm on June 26. A special weather announcement was put out by the National Weather Service (NWS) which warned of wind speeds up to 50 miles per hour and a possibility of ‘penny sized’ hail in the area.
“A special weather statement has been issued for Boise City ID, Boise ID and Eagle ID until 10:15pm MDT (12:15am ET),” the NWS said, sharing a map of areas to be affected.
Meanwhile, scary videos and photos of the storm from Boise were shared online.
“WILD skies captured at a small rodeo outside Boise tonight got my patio cushions in just in time,” one wrote on X.
Another video on Facebook was posted showing very heavy rain. “Holy hole in the donut, Batman! What a storm in Boise/Meridian, Idaho, right now!! Thunder, lightning, hail, rain.., the combo platter of storms!!,” the person wrote.
Yet another clip showed a person out in the rain, skidding over the water flow on the street.
The NWS also alerted “A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Boise Metro. This thunderstorm is capable of 50-60 mph, heavy torrential rainfall, road flooding, and small hail. Take shelter now!”. While this sparked tornado fears, there are no confirmed reports of a formation in the area.
Boise hail, storm, and rainfall: Scary visuals emerge
Photos of hail were shared online with CBS 2 Boise reporting widespread power outages due to the storm. Meanwhile, a video shared online showed hail on the ground.
Many others shared clips of the impact of the storm and heavy rains in Boise.
“It made the roof of my work start leaking,” one wrote.
Another shared a video from their home.
“My apartment balcony,” they wrote. One noted that the severe weather was also impacting Meridian – about 12 miles away from Boise.
More videos were shared in the meanwhile.
One showed gushing water from the rain onto the hail-covered ground. Another showed a car through water on a street as lightning flashed across the sky.
More photos of hail was also shared. One showed hail pellets on the grass.
Another showed a hail-covered street and quipped “God bless the civil engineer that over-engineered our house elevation!”.
“Just another June in Boise!,” they added.
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More