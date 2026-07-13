Lindsey Graham death: Stephen Miller's tribute derailed by wife Katie's shocking posts: ‘Don’t do this. You're not a…’

Stephen Miller's homage to Lindsey Graham was swiftly overshadowed by the online activities of his podcaster wife. Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticized MAGA podcaster Katie Miller after her responses to tributes for Senator Lindsey Graham, who has passed away at 71. (REUTERS)

US Senator Graham, a veteran Republican from South Carolina and supporter of President Donald Trump, has passed away due to an aortic dissection, as reported by a preliminary finding from the medical examiner in Washington, DC. He was 71 years old.

Stephen Miller's 550-word tribute to Lindsey Graham On Sunday morning, the White House deputy chief of staff published a 550-word post on X, paying tribute to Graham following the passing of the 71-year-old senator and long-time ally of Donald Trump the previous night.

Miller's tribute consistently referenced Trump, beginning with a focus on the immense joy that "President Trump's leadership and friendship brought to Lindsey."

Miller, 40, noted, “The fact that Lindsey started out as a political opponent only to become one the President’s most steadfast and faithful supporters underscores that Lindsey believed emphatically in the voice of the people,” referring to Graham's shift from being a prominent critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign to becoming one of Trump's closest allies.

Miller praised Graham as “the last of a breed of American Senator whose like we may not yet see again for a long time,” before concluding with, “Godspeed, my friend.”

However, it seems that Miller's wife, Katie Miller had different intentions.