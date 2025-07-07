Disney World's move to close iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom sparks anger; ‘It’s a shame’

Walt Disney World is closing a few longtime attractions starting Monday, July 7, to make room for a new area. The iconic Frontierland's Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom will shut down as Disney begins construction on a new land called Piston Peak, which will have a national park theme. Disney announced that Piston Peak National Park will be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom’s history, continuing the stories and themes that have always run through Frontierland and Liberty Square.(AFP)

Rivers of America has been part of Frontierland and Liberty Square since 1971, when Disney World first opened. The Liberty Belle steamboat and Tom Sawyer Island were added two years later in 1973, giving guests a chance to take a narrated riverboat ride and see scenes from early American frontier life. Visitors could also take rafts to the island, which was inspired by Mark Twain’s famous book, report ABC News.

Netizen criticizes Disney Land's move to shut iconic attractions

Netizens criticized the closing of these iconic attractions on X, where one of the users slammed the changes and called them “a shame.” The user wrote, “I’m a bit sad that my birthday of all days is the day that the Rivers of America closes at Disney World. I hope people get a chance to give it one more visit before they close it. It’s a shame to see such a staple of Frontierland go, but it’s not my call. ”

A second user wrote, "We won't be returning to WDW due to the ridiculous changes. Paving over the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer's Island for a "Cars" ride? In Frontierland? Terrible mistake. Then you're destroying Muppet Vision at the Studios. 🤦‍♀️ Why are you erasing Walt Disney? No rides at Epcot??"

“We do NOT want to give up Rivers of America!!! Put Cars in Hollywood Studios!!! There’s more ROOM there!!! It does NOT belong in FRONTIERLAND!!! How do you not GET that?!?!?! How do you NOT listen to us?!?!?!” third user commented.

“Taking away Tom Sawyer's Island and Rivers of America it's totally asinine and ridiculous. Frontierland should not be subjected to this. I would rather go to Epic Universe than spend my money at a park that they don't care about Walt Disney's legacy,” one more reacted.

Piston Peak National Park, largest expansion in Magic Kingdom’s history

In June, Disney announced that Piston Peak National Park will be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom’s history, continuing the stories and themes that have always run through Frontierland and Liberty Square, according to ABC news report.

Piston Peak will be modeled after the American frontier and the Rocky Mountains, with landscapes stretching from British Columbia to New Mexico. It will feature snowy mountains, waterfalls, rivers, tall trees, and geysers. Guests will be able to explore areas like a visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, and walking trails. The land is inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Cars” world, using the idea of a wild “wheelderness.”

Disney’s Imagineers are designing the buildings to reflect real-life “Parkitecture,” a style of architecture that blends with natural landscapes.

But that’s not all. Disney also confirmed they’re working on another major project: the first-ever land based on Disney villains.