Disney World closes 3 iconic attractions, what to know as fans call it ‘largest mistake in the company’s history’

Disney World has left fans heartbroken after announcing the closure of three of its most iconic attractions: Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat. The popular destinations will shutter on July 7 and will be replaced by a new attraction based on the Disney and Pixar “Cars” universe – Piston Peak National Park. Disney World closes 3 iconic attractions (Unsplash - representational image)

“Imagine an awe-inspiring wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, roaring rivers and impressive geysers,” the Disney Parks Blog earlier said. “While fictional, Piston Peak is inspired by the Rocky Mountain area and the history and iconic sights of the American Frontier and its national parks.”

‘Largest mistake in the company’s history’

Disney World visitors, however, have expressed their shock and unhappiness at the closure of the three spots. All of these have been open to the public for decades.

In an X post announcing the change, a user wrote, “Disney says the new additions represent the largest transformation in Magic Kingdom’s history.”

Fans fumed in the comment section, with one user saying, “Dont equate transformation with destruction”. “Canceling my trip in October and sadly, will never visit that park again,” one user wrote, while another said, “Not coincidentally, it also represents the largest mistake in the company’s history…” One wrote, :Strongly dislike. Disney has plenty of land. Stop demolishing old stuff. Just add more and refurbish old.”

“If the river along Frontierland is kept then I might be ok with this, especially if the Pacific Northwest theming on the other bank is well done. Now only if the riverboat could remain there in some way,” one user wrote. “This is an abomination and a real disservice to all those who booked summer trips hoping to enjoy all this one more time. Talk about timing. Thankful we enjoyed it recently,” another wrote. “Just over a month is *not* enough to allow people to say goodbye to the atmosphere of an entire third of the park. Messy,” wrote one user, while commented, “I can’t believe they’re really going through with this. This is such a gut punch to me due to all the memories of watching Wishes and HEA out on the Splash/Tiana boardwalk.”