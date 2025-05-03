Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire near Disney World, Orlando? Epcot visitors report smoke

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 03, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies, particularly around Epcot. A brushfire is burning near Holopaw Groves Road, 30 miles from Kissimmee

Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies and hazy conditions, particularly around EPCOT. One visitor claimed that an Epcot cast member attributed the haze to a nearby “controlled burn,” though no official confirmation has been provided.

Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies.(Pixabay)
Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies.(Pixabay)

“We asked a cast member they said south of property there is a controlled burn going on,” the guest wrote on Facebook.

Another guest added, “At pop and we thought it smelled like smoke and very hazy.”

A third visitor reported, “Epcot smells like smoke.”

Another guest wrote, “We are at contemporary and it is hazy and a strong smell of smoke.”

Another visitor reported, “Animal Kingdom lodge smells like fire too.”

Brushfire near Kissimmee

A brushfire is currently burning near Holopaw Groves Road, approximately 30 miles from Kissimmee. It, however, remains unclear if the smoke has reached the theme park, as the distance makes that unlikely.

In a Facebook post, the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department wrote," We have been receiving calls today about smoke coming from a brushfire burning near Holopaw Groves Rd., several miles southeast of the City of St. Cloud, Florida."

“There is no danger to city residents, but there may be smoky conditions that limit visibility, or make breathing difficult for those with asthma or other respiratory ailments,” the fire department added.

Also Read: Who is Emanuel Charles? 21-year-old gunman arrested in shooting of Times Square food vendor

Fire Breaks Out Behind France Pavilion at EPCOT

On March 22, a fire broke out in a backstage area behind the France Pavilion at EPCOT. The incident involved a walk-in cooler that caught fire, producing visible smoke. The blaze broke out during the park's International Flower & Garden Festival.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the pavilion was briefly evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported. Guests at the park captured photos and videos showing black smoke rising from the area.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Fire near Disney World, Orlando? Epcot visitors report smoke
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On