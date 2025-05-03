Fire near Disney World, Orlando? Epcot visitors report smoke

Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies and hazy conditions, particularly around EPCOT. One visitor claimed that an Epcot cast member attributed the haze to a nearby “controlled burn,” though no official confirmation has been provided. Guests at Disney World in Orlando have reported smoky skies.(Pixabay)

“We asked a cast member they said south of property there is a controlled burn going on,” the guest wrote on Facebook.

Another guest added, “At pop and we thought it smelled like smoke and very hazy.”

A third visitor reported, “Epcot smells like smoke.”

Another guest wrote, “We are at contemporary and it is hazy and a strong smell of smoke.”

Another visitor reported, “Animal Kingdom lodge smells like fire too.”

Brushfire near Kissimmee

A brushfire is currently burning near Holopaw Groves Road, approximately 30 miles from Kissimmee. It, however, remains unclear if the smoke has reached the theme park, as the distance makes that unlikely.

In a Facebook post, the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department wrote," We have been receiving calls today about smoke coming from a brushfire burning near Holopaw Groves Rd., several miles southeast of the City of St. Cloud, Florida."

“There is no danger to city residents, but there may be smoky conditions that limit visibility, or make breathing difficult for those with asthma or other respiratory ailments,” the fire department added.

Fire Breaks Out Behind France Pavilion at EPCOT

On March 22, a fire broke out in a backstage area behind the France Pavilion at EPCOT. The incident involved a walk-in cooler that caught fire, producing visible smoke. The blaze broke out during the park's International Flower & Garden Festival.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the pavilion was briefly evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported. Guests at the park captured photos and videos showing black smoke rising from the area.