EPCOT fire: Blaze erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida |Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 23, 2025 05:12 AM IST

A fire has broken out near EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

A fire has reportedly broken out near EPCOT, a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. Videos from the scene show a fire behind the France Pavilion with thick smoke rising from the area. While some social media users suggest the fire is inside EPCOT, others claim it may be occurring behind the theme park. EPCOT has not yet made any official safety announcements, and it remains unclear whether any evacuation alerts have been issued.

A fire has broken out at EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.(UnSplash)
A fire has broken out at EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.(UnSplash)

Mouse Planet, a Twitter handle that covers Disney-related news, reported that a fire broke out near EPCOT’s France Pavilion around 6:45 p.m. during Herman’s Hermits’ Garden Rocks set.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

