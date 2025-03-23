3 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting at New Mexico's Las Cruces park

Three people were killed and 15 others injured following an altercation at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, late Friday night. 3 killed, 15 injured in Las Cruces park mass shooting. (X-@inteltower)

The incident took place around 10 pm (local time) when an unauthorised car show, drawing roughly 200 people, escalated into violence.

Authorities responded quickly, with police and fire crews arriving at the scene to treat gunshot victims, whose ages ranged from 16 to 36. Some were treated on-site, while others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police found between 50 and 60 shell casings, all from handguns, scattered across a large section of the park, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story revealed. This suggested multiple shooters and weapons were involved in an altercation between two groups, whose “ill will” toward each other led to the violence. Several others were caught in the crossfire, he said.

The investigation is being supported by New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Seven people were treated at the scene, including those who died, while 11 others were taken to local hospitals, including University Medical Center of El Paso.

Authorities continued to solicit videos and other tips from those in attendance as they worked to identify a suspect or suspects who carried out the attack.

“This horrendous, senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard people in New Mexico have for the rule of law and order,” Story said, vowing about the perpetrators to “find each and every one of them, and we will. We will hold them accountable to the criminal justice system.”

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Las Cruces City Councillor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo expressed grief at the tragedy.

“Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think this is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue,” she wrote. “Honestly now days a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will.”

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez called upon the community to support the victims, their families, and the community in the wake of a “senseless” event.

With AP inputs