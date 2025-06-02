334-pound man sues Disney for $50,000 after Florida waterslide ride left him injured 4 years ago

A 334-pound man who sustained injuries after using a waterpark slide at Walt Disney World has accused the theme park of negligence and is suing it for $50,000. In his complaint, Eugene Strickland claimed that he was injured at Blizzard Beach water park in Florida, and the experience left him with injuries he is still dealing with nearly four years later, PEOPLE said in a report. In the lawsuit, Strickland argues that Walt Disney World was negligent in maintaining safe premises.(Representational)

He revealed that while riding the Downhill Double Dipper in July 2021, he “became momentarily airborne", leading to “permanent catastrophic injuries as a result". Strickland weighed approximately 334 lbs or 150kg at the time, surpassing the ride's stated weight limit by over 34 lbs or 15 kg, his complaint added.

Strickland claimed that while on the slide, he faced “exhilarating speeds," which allegedly dislodged an inner tube from beneath him and made him “land with force onto the hard plastic surface of the slide."

Sued for ‘mental anguish’

He claimed he “suffered serious bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, scarring, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life."

In the lawsuit, Strickland argues that Walt Disney World was negligent in maintaining safe premises and accuses the theme park of being aware of the ride’s “safety hazard” but failing to address it or warn visitors. He also referred to the attraction as a “concealed trap.”

According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, the case is set to go to jury trial in May 2027.

“Our client was severely injured on a ride at Disney’s Blizzard Beach. He has filed a lawsuit alleging that the defendant’s lax safety measures and oversightcontributed to those injuries. We are pursuing justice for him and working to hold Disney accountable for their alleged negligence," his lawyer told PEOPLE.

(Also read: Maryland woman slams boy’s head into plane window for calling her 'Miss Piggy')