‘Different for me’; Austin Reaves makes emotional LeBron admission as Lakers usher in Luka Doncic era

“I don’t know if I’ve honestly processed it yet. I was thinking about it last night when I got here. Starting a season without him on the team is going to be different for me. That’s kind of all I’ve ever known. He’s always been around, joking, acting like he’s 15 years old,” the 28-year-old said.

During an interview with Dave McMenamin, he acknowledged that he has yet to fully accept James' departure while the Lakers begin a fresh chapter centered on Luka Doncic and Reaves himself.

For Reaves, the Lakers' new beginning without LeBron James still doesn't feel real.

And it is only natural for the remaining players on the roster to be affected or deeply moved by that reality, as is the case with Austin Reaves.

For the first time in eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers will enter an NBA season without LeBron James , the franchise icon who led them to the 2020 NBA championship.

However, he also mentioned that, ultimately, it was LeBron's decision, and he still has the same love and respect for the 41-year-old NBA legend.

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“But that’s his decision. Like I said in Tahoe, and every other time I’ve been asked about it, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him. Now let’s go play some golf soon,” Reaves added.

LeBron trusted Reaves from early days When Austin Reaves joined the Lakers as an undrafted free agent on a two-way contract in 2021, expectations surrounding him were modest.

But with injuries and roster instability disrupting Los Angeles' season, Reaves earned valuable minutes and quickly proved he belonged, making the most of every opportunity. His rapid rise also earned the trust of LeBron James.

The four-time NBA champion became an early supporter of Reaves, frequently praising his game, and their relationship eventually grew into a close bond both on and off the court.

Reaves' breakout season The last season marked a breakthrough campaign for Reaves. With LeBron James unavailable early in the year and Luka Doncic sidelined for multiple games because of injuries, the Lakers leaned heavily on Reaves to lead their offense.

Even after both superstars returned, he retained a significant role within the team's attack.

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He registered the best numbers of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, cementing his status as one of the league's top offensive guards.