LeBron James team news: Fresh intel hints NBA legend's free agency decision is now close

The biggest storyline of this year's NBA free agency has centered around LeBron James. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the four-time NBA champion decided to leave the franchise, bringing an end to the longest uninterrupted tenure of his career with a single team. Lebron James' next team announcement may not be far away as per reports. (Getty Images via AFP)

His departure immediately made him the most high-profile unrestricted free agent on the market, despite being 41 years old.

Since then, speculation over his next destination has continued to dominate the basketball world, with fans and analysts trying to predict where he will play next. However, James has yet to publicly reveal his decision.

Lebron’s decision coming soon? According to the latest reports, though, that announcement may not be far away. NBA insider Sean Deveney indicated that James is expected to make his free agency decision sometime in the coming week.

Sharing the update, Polymarket Hoops cited Deveney and posted: "REPORT: LeBron James is expected to make his decision regarding his free agency this upcoming week, per @SeanDeveney."