LeBron James trade: NBA insider reveals exact path for potential Cavaliers reunion

If there is one thing that has kept the NBA community on edge this offseason, it is LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old superstar has continued to leave fans guessing about his next move, with no official word yet on retirement or a potential return. Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire LeBron James through a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, suggests NBA insider. (AP)

Yet, the offseason conversation has also been filled with speculation about a potential final reunion between James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the possibility cannot be completely ruled out, pulling off such a move could come at a steep cost for Cleveland.

Route to Lebron-Cavs reunion NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently floated a scenario in which the Cavaliers could acquire LeBron James through a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers.

However, such a move would likely require Cleveland to part ways with one of its core roster pieces in order to make the transaction work.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst suggested that the Cavaliers could realistically bring back James through a trade scenario.

According to him, one potential route would involve Cleveland sending Jarrett Allen to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the four-time NBA champion.

“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would KILL for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst said.