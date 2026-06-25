LeBron James trade: NBA insider reveals exact path for potential Cavaliers reunion
Speculation about a possible reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers continues, though completing such a move could prove costly for Cleveland.
If there is one thing that has kept the NBA community on edge this offseason, it is LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old superstar has continued to leave fans guessing about his next move, with no official word yet on retirement or a potential return.
Yet, the offseason conversation has also been filled with speculation about a potential final reunion between James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the possibility cannot be completely ruled out, pulling off such a move could come at a steep cost for Cleveland.
Route to Lebron-Cavs reunion
NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently floated a scenario in which the Cavaliers could acquire LeBron James through a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers.
However, such a move would likely require Cleveland to part ways with one of its core roster pieces in order to make the transaction work.
Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst suggested that the Cavaliers could realistically bring back James through a trade scenario.
According to him, one potential route would involve Cleveland sending Jarrett Allen to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for the four-time NBA champion.
“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would KILL for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst said.
He even went as far as to suggest that including Allen in the deal could make the Lakers agree almost instantly, dramatically implying that it would take them only milliseconds to say yes to such an offer.
“They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second,” he added.
Allen could fill Lakers' void
Since trading away Anthony Davis in the blockbuster move that landed Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have been left with a noticeable void in the middle.
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That is why Jarrett Allen could be such an appealing target. His shot-blocking, rebounding, and efficiency around the basket would provide an immediate boost to the Lakers' frontcourt.
More importantly, his ability to finish above the rim makes him an ideal pick-and-roll partner and lob threat alongside the Slovenian guard.
Cavs face difficult decision
From Cleveland’s perspective, the move would require careful consideration. The prospect of bringing back James is undoubtedly appealing, but it would likely come at the expense of a cornerstone of their frontcourt.
Allen finished as the franchise’s’ fourth-leading scorer last season and ranked second on the team in rebounding.
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If the 28-year-old center were to be moved, the team would need to find a way to replace his production, either by making further adjustments within its system or pursuing another player who can address those needs, all while navigating the team's financial limitations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More