Will Norman Powell take a pay cut after Giannis trade? Ex-NBA stars weigh in amid Miami Heat roster chaos

The long-awaited Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga finally reached its conclusion late Monday night, and the outcome caught many by surprise. There is a growing expectation that Norman Powell may no longer be with the Miami Heat by the end of the offseason after Giannis Antetokoumpo trade. (L - Giannis Antetokounmpo/IG ; R - Norman Powell/IG)

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to send the Greek star to the Miami Heat after Miami emerged victorious in the bidding war with the Boston Celtics for the 31-year-old superstar.

However, the arrival of the 10-time All-Star could lead to additional roster changes beyond those included in the trade package, with the Heat potentially needing to make further departures to maintain financial flexibility.

Norman Powell to possibly depart One of the first names to emerge as a potential casualty of the roster reshuffle is Norman Powell.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania reported that it could be financially challenging for the franchise to retain Powell following the blockbuster move.

According to Charania, there is a growing expectation that Powell may no longer be with the team by the end of the offseason.

If only he is to remain with the team, the 33-year-old guard may have to accept a reduced salary to help the franchise navigate its financial constraints.

Will Powell take a paycut? Whether Powell would be willing to take a pay cut, however, remains uncertain, and several NBA legends have weighed in with their views on how the situation could unfold.

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons believes there is little chance that Norman Powell would agree to a reduced salary to remain with the team. “Norman Powell ain’t taking a paycut,” he said on the Run It Back show.