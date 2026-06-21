AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft update: Projected No. 1 pick reveals bold decision ahead of the draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft set for Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, anticipation is building around projected top pick AJ Dybantsa, who is widely regarded as the class’s leading prospect. AJ Dybantsa explained that while he was open to conversations and spending time with teams to build better understanding, he chose not to participate in pre-draft workouts. (AP)

The 19-year-old appears highly confident in his resume heading into the draft. Dybantsa recently appeared on the “Baseline Banter” podcast, where he discussed his journey and made a surprising revelation during the episode.

Dybantsa chose no workout Regardless of how highly rated a player is, prospects are typically expected to go through pre-draft workouts with NBA teams before entering the league. However, Dybantsa revealed that things unfolded differently for him, as he followed his own will.

“I didn’t work out for none, I just visited the cities,” said the BYU Cougars star.

He explained that while he was open to conversations and spending time with teams to build better understanding, he chose not to participate in pre-draft workouts. In his view, his talent and level of ability were already recognized.